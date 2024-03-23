Pundit: Terror Attacks In Russia Can Affect S Caucasus

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
The terror attack in Crocus in Moscow shook the whole world,
especially the former Soviet Republics. As is known, such bloody
terror attacks rarely happen in the post-Soviet space, in
comparison to other parts of the world. The force or forces
organizing this crime are unknown yet and the investigations are
underway. Figuratively speaking, the speculations on the issue are
flying in the air. Some relate it to the Ukrainian War, others to
the third side, especially the West. Recalling the bombing of a
metro station in Moscow in the 1970s, some claim that Armenians did
it. Even there are speculations that it is an internal struggle of
force structures within the government. Thus, many concern that
such kinds of attacks may spread through the South Caucasus and
Central Asia.
Speaking to Azernews on the issue, political
analyst Ilgar Valizade noted that there is no doubt that this is a
very professionally prepared terrorist act. The terrorists here
were specially trained people. He said that the fact that a certain
number of terrorists left the scene indicates that the
organization's work was carried out at a sufficiently high
level.
"Terrorists are people who have undergone special training,
which means that we can assume that very powerful and influential
people are behind them. Considering that terrorism is usually
carried out with political goals, there are certain messages here.
Now who reads this message and how reads it is another matter. But
there is a clear message here. On the other hand, the fact that the
terrorist incident occurred against the background of increasing
violence in the Russian-Ukrainian war increases the possibility of
certain connections here. However, as is known, the investigation
is ongoing and the investigation will reveal certain results. In
general, it is impossible not to associate this event with the
Ukrainian war. Because violence is violence. Both sides are taking
very serious steps," Ilgar Valizade said.
The Expert underlined that Russia has targeted Ukraine's
economic and civil infrastructure, and the Ukrainian side has
targeted the economic infrastructure of Russia. In the background
of all these, the incident is probably part of the abandonment of
this violence. However, Velizade pointed out that there is not
enough evidence to accuse anyone in particular. He did not ruled
out the possibility of a third side, for example, the West. He
noted that the West can also play a role here. However, he added
that it is difficult to talk about the role of the West.
"I want to note once again that the camouflaged, specially
trained people probably used certain methodical approaches. This is
a job that is similar to the job of special forces. In short,
nothing and no one can be excluded here.
The war continues and, unfortunately, the area of the war is
very large. There are certain considerations regarding the
possibility of terrorism spreading to the South Caucasus. Among
these considerations, for example, there is the participation of
Armenians in this terrorist act. It is claimed that there was some
activity of Armenian terrorists. But these are too hasty
assumptions. Yes, an Azerbaijani singer had a concert at Crocus but
it seems that only one lady from Azerbaijan has died. Among the
dead and wounded are only Russians. This indicates that the target
was not the Azerbaijani diaspora and the Azerbaijani community. It
is worth noting that this terrorist incident affects the South
Caucasus in the same way as the Ukrainian-Russian war," political
analyst Ilgar Valizade noted.
