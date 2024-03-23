Ukraine Among World Leaders In Battlefield Tech Development, Testing - Mod

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is one of the world leaders in developing and testing new technological solutions in combat conditions, including those involving AI in uncrewed systems.

That's according to Deputy Minister of Defense Kateryna Chernohorenko, who spoke at the inaugural meeting on the implementation of the Political Declaration on the Responsible Use of AI in the military field, organized by the U.S. government, the MoD press service reports.

"Ukraine uses artificial intelligence to save people's lives through developing defense technologies. Meanwhile, Russia uses artificial intelligence in their Shahed drones, destroying everything wherever their weapons can reach: hospitals, educational facilities, orphanages...” Chernohorenko noted.

Last year, 46 countries, including Ukraine, the United States, Japan, and other nations across Europe, Africa, and North America, signed the political declaration on the responsible use of artificial intelligence in the military field at the U.S. initiative.

The Ministry of Defense noted that the initiative contributes to creating an international system of responsibility, and it is indicative that Russia is not among signatories.

"Ukraine is one of the world leaders in developing testing new technological solutions on the battlefield. We have solutions on how to effectively use AI in the development of unmanned systems. Some options have already been tested and are even being applied on the front lines," the defense official emphasized.

As reported, in 2020, the Ukrainian government passed Order 1556-r "On the approval of the Concept for the Development of Artificial Intelligence in Ukraine." The Concept is set to have been implemented by 2030. The Roadmap for 2021-2024 has also been approved.