Three Injured By Russian Strike On Kherson's“Invincibility Point”

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of the Russian attack on the Invincibility Point in Kherson region, where residents can stay connected and war amid long power outages, the number of casualties increased to three.

That's according to the local administration , Ukrinform reports.

"Three casualties have been confirmed following the attack by two FPV drones on the Invincibility in the Novo-oleksandrivka community. A 74-year-old woman was taken to hospital with a mine-explosive injury and a wound to her arm. Also among those admitted for treatment is a 61-year-old local woman suffered a concussion," the report says.

In addition, a 54-year-old man was also injured as medics diagnosed a mine-explosive injury, head injury, and contusion.

All those affected are receiving all necessary treatment.

As reported initially, two were injured as a result of an attack on the Invincibility Point in Kherson region.