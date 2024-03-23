Head Of Kharkiv Regional State Administration Warns Of Possible Blackouts

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military District Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, has warned that power outages are possible in the region.

Syniehubov reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"In fact, we have been working with power engineers all day to restore our energy system. We won't talk about the results so as not to inform our enemy. At the same time, we need to prepare for possible further blackouts. We need to stock up on a minimum set of water, food, power banks, generators and fuel for them. We need to reduce electricity consumption as much as possible to help our energy system. In the near future, we will reach peak capacity and analyze our options," said Syniehubov.

Man injured in night Russian shelling of

According to him, it is possible that it will be necessary to switch to planned outage schedules in order to connect as many households and industries as possible to the power grid.

As reported, the most difficult situation with the power supply remains in the Kharkiv region.