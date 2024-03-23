Civilian Killed In Kharkiv Region During Russian Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A civilian man was killed in the village of Vovchanski Khutory in the Kharkiv region during an enemy shelling.

The Kharkiv Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"A 72-year-old man died as a result of enemy artillery shelling in the Chuhuiv district. The incident occurred today at about 10:00 in the village of Vovchanski Khutory of the Vovchansk community," the message says.

Police investigators opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine related to the violation of the laws and customs of war.

As reported, during the liquidation of the consequences of the drone attack on a Kharkiv utility company, the Russians struck again - two employees of the State Emergency Service and one of the National Police were injured.