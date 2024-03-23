Turkish Pres. Deplores Deadly Attack In Moscow

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, March 23 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday voiced strong condemnation of the deadly attack that hit a concert hall in Moscow late Friday and claimed heavy casualties.

"We express our condolences to the Russian government for the terrorist attack on a concert hall in Moscow, and we strongly condemn the attack," Erdogan said in a rally in the Turkish capital Ankara.

"As a country that knows the bloody and treacherous face of terrorism very well, Turkiye shares the pain of the Russian people," he added.

At least 60 people were killed and more than 115 others injured in the attack that targeted a concert hall in the Russian capital late Friday, according to Russian local reports. (end)

