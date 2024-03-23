Israeli Forces Target People Waiting For Aid In Gaza, Killing Dozens

Gaza, March 23 (Petra) -- Israeli occupation forces Saturday perpetrated a new massacre against people waiting for relief aid at the Kuwait Roundabout, southeast of the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian sources.They said troops opened fire on hundreds of people waiting for humanitarian aid, killing or injuring dozens.A number of the victims were transferred to the Baptist Hospital in Gaza, the sources added.

