3 Journalists Killed In Israeli Bombing In Gaza, Raising Total To 136

Gaza, March 23 (Petra) -- Three journalists were killed in Israel's ongoing war on the Gaza Strip, raising to 136 the total number since the aggression began on October 7, according to the government media office in Gaza.It said in a statement Saturday that journalists Abdul Rahman Saimeh, a cameraman with Raqami TV channel, and Mahmoud Issa, a presenter with Al-Quds Today satellite channel, were killed when Israeli forces bombed two houses.Journalist Mohammad al-Rifi, a photographer with multiple media outlets, died of wounds he sustained at the Kuwait Roundabout, southeast of Gaza City, the media office said.