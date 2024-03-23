Adani Ports Announces Rs 1 Crore Compensation To Family Of BDS Student Who Died In Freak Accident

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, March 23 (IANS) Adani Ports on Saturday announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of a final year BDS student who died after a boulder fell from a lorry and hit his two-wheeler. The truck was reportedly on its way to the under-construction Vizhinjam Seaport when the incident happened on March 19.

Adani Ports officials have visited the home of the deceased here and met with the grieving family of Aanthu B. Ajikumar.

Ajikumar on Tuesday was en route to his college when a boulder fell on his two-wheeler from a truck near his home in the city suburbs.

Though Ajikumar was wearing a helmet, it could not save him from the impact of the boulder that hit the two-wheeler.

He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed.

The angry locals took to the streets in protest against the incident.

Later, the District Collector at a meeting came out with Standard Operating Procedures for trucks moving with materials to the port site.

The news of the compensation was shared by Congress legislator M. Vincent in his social media post.

Vincent also mentioned that the port officials have promised to offer financial support to a woman who was knocked down by a truck near the port site, a few months ago, and suffered serious injuries.

Both these incidents took place when the trucks were carrying materials to the upcoming port nearing completion near the famed beach tourist destination at Kovalam.