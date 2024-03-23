Naman, Shruti, Trupti, Ankur Look Back At Their Holi Memories

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Actors Naman Shaw, Shruti Choudhary, Trupti Mishra and Ankur Verma have reflected upon their childhood memories of Holi, alongwith sharing their plans for the festival this year.

Naman, essaying the role of Adit in 'Mangal Lakshmi' said: "As a child, I eagerly counted down the days to Holi, and now, as a parent, I am excited to introduce my three-year-old son to the magic of this festival. I've been planning something special-- a makeshift pool brimming with water, colours, and water balloons."

"One of the traditions I hold dear is preparing platters of assorted desserts at home for our loved ones. Amid our busy lives, I pray that this festival draws us closer to our family and friends. May it serve as a reminder of the importance of cherishing moments of togetherness," added Naman.

Shruti, who plays the role of Bulbul in 'Mera Balam Thanedaar' shared: "As a child, my excitement knew no bounds for the delicious 'malpua' my mother lovingly prepared for everyone. Back then, this festival was all about enjoying the holiday with friends."

"This year, amidst my shooting commitments, I'll be celebrating Holi with my reel-life family on the sets of 'Mera Balam Thanedaar'. Though the location may change, the essence of Holi remains the same-- a time for togetherness and celebration. As we revel in the festivities, let's not forget to extend kindness to our animal friends," she added.

Trupti essays the role of Poonam in 'Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak'.

She said: "Looking back on my childhood, Holi memories are etched in my heart. It's a time when my family comes together in celebration, with some yummy homemade delicacies - gujiya and thandai. This year, I look forward to joining my beloved friends for a colourful Holi gathering, ready to make new memories together."

Ankur, who portrays the role of 'Rajeev' in 'Parineetii' said: "Holi has always been special to me, filled with fun and joy. This year, it's going to be even more memorable as I will be celebrating Holi with my Colors family, promising heaps of drama and a twist that you would not want to miss watching on your screens."

"Regardless of all the fun, I have always ensured that I celebrate Holi with organic colours, and I urge everyone to take due note of this point and be safe. This occasion is also a reminder for all of us of that 'Burai par achhayi ki jeet' and to always choose the path of goodness and compassion, spreading joy and love wherever we go," he added.

The show airs on Colors.