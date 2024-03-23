UN Urges Afghan Citizens To Join Earth Hour: Turn Off Lights Tonight At 8:30 P.M.

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has called on all Afghan citizens to turn off their household lights tonight at 8:30 p.m. for one hour regarding the environment, climate change, and energy conservation on World Earth Hour.

The organization stated on its social media platform X on Saturday, March 23rd,“Today marks an hour dedicated to the Earth, reminding us that taking small steps in combating climate change can make a big difference.”

Earth Hour is observed annually on the last Saturday of March each year. This year's event will be held under the theme“Uniting for Our Shared Home.”

This global event is initiated by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) to raise awareness about climate change and encourage energy conservation. It is held annually, with many landmarks, tourist attractions, and iconic buildings turning off their lights for a specified hour to support this initiative.

Earth Hour was first held in Sydney, Australia, in 2007, where 2.2 million households and businesses turned off their lights for one hour to build resilience against climate change.

Now people in over 180 countries around the world participate in this environmental event. According to the United Nations, this global coordination to combat climate change will lead to public mobilization for the protection of the Earth.

