Three Kids Killed As Unexploded Ordnance Goes Off In Afghanistan

(MENAFN- IANS) Kabul, March 23 (IANS) Three children have lost their lives and two others sustained injuries as an unexploded ordnance went off in Afghanistan's Helmand province on Saturday, authorities said.

The innocent children were playing in an open area in Garmsir district Saturday morning and found a toy-like device, but the device exploded, killing three children on the spot and injuring two others, provincial government spokesman Mawlawi Mohammad Qasim Riaz said, adding that the injured children have been shifted to a nearby hospital, Xinhua news agency reported.

A similar incident claimed the lives of two children and injured seven others in the northern Baghlan province in mid-January.

Afghanistan reportedly is one of the most mine-contaminated countries in the world, as explosive devices and unexploded mines left over from the past more than four decades of wars claim the lives of over a dozen people mostly children every month in the war-torn country.

