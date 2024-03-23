Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sends a cable of condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin expressing heartfelt solace on the fall of victims in the terrorist attack at a concert facility in the Russian capital.

KUWAIT -- The casualty toll of the attack that happened on Friday on a concert facility in Moscow climbs to at least 60 deaths and 115 injured, the Russian news agency Tass says.

RABAT -- The Senegalese people observe electoral silence as a prelude to presidential elections due on Sunday following two weeks of heated campaigns by the nominees.

WASHINGTON -- The Senate passes the USD 1.2 trillion funding package after a last-minute agreement, averting a partial government shutdown. (end) mt