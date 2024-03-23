Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sends a cable of condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin expressing heartfelt solace on the fall of victims in the terrorist attack at a concert facility in the Russian capital.
KUWAIT -- The casualty toll of the attack that happened on Friday on a concert facility in Moscow climbs to at least 60 deaths and 115 injured, the Russian news agency Tass says.
RABAT -- The Senegalese people observe electoral silence as a prelude to presidential elections due on Sunday following two weeks of heated campaigns by the nominees.
WASHINGTON -- The Senate passes the USD 1.2 trillion funding package after a last-minute agreement, averting a partial government shutdown. (end) mt
MENAFN23032024000071011013ID1108012962
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.