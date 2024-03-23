Azerbaijani PM Ali Asadov Offers Condolences To His Russian Counterpart

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has sent a letter of condolences to Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin, Azernews reports.

In his letter, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said he was deeply saddened by the news of numerous casualties and injuries as a result of a terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall concert venue in Moscow.

PM Ali Asadov extended his sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of those who were killed and wished the injured a speedy recovery.