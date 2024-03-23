Azerbaijani PM Ali Asadov Offers Condolences To His Russian Counterpart

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has sent
a letter of condolences to Prime Minister of the Russian Federation
Mikhail Mishustin, Azernews reports.
In his letter, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said he was
deeply saddened by the news of numerous casualties and injuries as
a result of a terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall concert
venue in Moscow.
PM Ali Asadov extended his sincere condolences to the families
and loved ones of those who were killed and wished the injured a
speedy recovery.
MENAFN23032024000195011045ID1108012947
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.