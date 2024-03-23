OIC Emphatically Deprecates Moscow Attack

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, March 23 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Saturday vehemently deplored the shooting rampage that targeted a concert tall in Moscow late Friday and claimed heavy casualties.

In a press statement, OIC Secretary-General Hissein Taha restated his organization's principled and unyielding stance that rejects terrorism in all its forms and calls for fighting it.

He voiced sincere commiserations to the families of the attack victims as well as the government and people of Russia, underlining that the Jeddah-based Islamic bloc stands side by side with them and wishes a swift recovery for those injured in the shooting.

At least 60 people were killed and more than 115 others injured in the attack that targeted a concert hall in the Russian capital, according to the Russian news agency (Tass). (end)

