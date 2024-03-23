Guterres To Visit Jordan Sunday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, March 23 (Petra) - The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, will visit Jordan tomorrow, which will also include Egypt.In a news conference, the UN official spokesperson , Farhan Haq, said Guterres' "Ramadan solidarity tour" this year comes "during turbulent times, with the conflict in Gaza," during which he will call for a humanitarian ceasefire, especially in Gaza and Sudan.Guterres will visit UNRWA facilities that provide services to Palestinian refugees in Jordan, and "will have a Ramadan iftar with Palestine refugees and United Nations staff in Amman," Haq pointed out.Haq added that "Guterres is expected to hold meetings with Jordanian officials" in Amman.