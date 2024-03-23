Guterres To Visit Jordan Sunday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
New York, March 23 (Petra) - The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, will visit Jordan tomorrow, which will also include Egypt.
In a news conference, the UN official spokesperson , Farhan Haq, said Guterres' "Ramadan solidarity tour" this year comes "during turbulent times, with the conflict in Gaza," during which he will call for a humanitarian ceasefire, especially in Gaza and Sudan.
Guterres will visit UNRWA facilities that provide services to Palestinian refugees in Jordan, and "will have a Ramadan iftar with Palestine refugees and United Nations staff in Amman," Haq pointed out.
Haq added that "Guterres is expected to hold meetings with Jordanian officials" in Amman.
MENAFN23032024000117011021ID1108012913
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.