FM: Netanyahu's Threat To Attack Rafah A Challenge To World

Amman, Mar.23 (Petra) - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's threat to attack Rafah is a challenge to the world, including the United States.In a tweet on the X platform Saturday, Safadi noted another massacre of 2.3 million Palestinians who are starving due to the Israeli siege cannot be allowed.Safadi added that the Security Council must put an end to this Gaza catastrophe, and the resolution must be adopted, even if just to say "no to mass killing."