Dutch Queen Speaks With Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers In Rehab Center


3/23/2024 7:11:11 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Queen Maxima of the Netherlands met with Ukrainian soldiers undergoing treatment at the Aardenburg Military Rehabilitation Center in Dorn.

This was reported by the Royal House of the Netherlands, Ukrinform saw.

It is noted that the Center provides specialized assistance to Ukrainian servicemen who suffered complex injuries at the front line.

Read also: Dutch defense minister visits Ukraine's military positions in country's eas

Queen Maxima got to speak with the soldiers, and also met with rehabilitation specialists, physiotherapists, and prosthetists.

Read also: Netherlands purchasing over EUR 150M worth of ammunition for F-16 jets in Ukraine

As Ukrinform reported earlier, King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands attended a military training site for Ukrainian recruits, set up within Operation INTERFLEX.

Photo: Koninklijk Huis, X

