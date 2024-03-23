               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Army's Servicemen Participated In Military Parade On Occasion Of Pakistan Day


3/23/2024 7:11:08 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, has today hosted a military parade on the occasion of Pakistan Day.

Political and military leaders of the country, representatives of the Embassy of Azerbaijan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Military Attaché Office, and other official guests took part in the parade, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

Azerbaijan was represented in the military parade by a group of servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army and the Military Orchestra band of the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev.

