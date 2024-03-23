Azerbaijan Army's Servicemen Participated In Military Parade On Occasion Of Pakistan Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, has today hosted a military
parade on the occasion of Pakistan Day.
Political and military leaders of the country, representatives
of the Embassy of Azerbaijan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan
and the Military Attaché Office, and other official guests took
part in the parade, Azernews reports, citing
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.
Azerbaijan was represented in the military parade by a group of
servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army and the Military Orchestra band
of the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev.
