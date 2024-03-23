               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Shivajirao Adhalrao To Formally Join Ajit Pawar-Led NCP On Tuesday


3/23/2024 7:00:14 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Three-time Shiv Sena (United) MP Shivajrao Adhalrao will formally join the NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday.

Adhalrao, who will join the NCP in the presence of Ajit Pawar, will contest the Lok Sabah elections as the NCP (AP) nominee from the Shirur constituency in Pune district against NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidate and sitting MP Amol Kolhe.

Adhalrao's move to join the NCP has been cleared by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Adhalrao had left the NCP in 2004 and joined the Shiv Sena before he went on to win from Shirur on a Sena ticket in 20019 and 1014.

Later, he remained with the Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray for a while before migrating to the Shinde faction of the party.

MENAFN23032024000231011071ID1108012886

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search