Is It 'Appropriate' For Army To Get Involved In 'Divisive Issue' Of UCC, Asks Omar

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Saturday questioned the Indian Army getting involved in a“divisive” issue like the Uniform Civil Code in a“sensitive” place like Kashmir.
The Army is scheduled to organise a legal awareness seminar on the subject“Navigating legal frontiers: Understanding Indian Penal Code 2023 and the quest for Uniform Civil Code”.
ADVERTISEMENT
The seminar is scheduled for March 26 at the Kashmir University Auditorium.
“Is it appropriate for the Indian Army to get involved in the divisive issue of the uniform civil code & that too in a sensitive area like Kashmir? There is a reason the Indian Army has remained apolitical & areligious. This ill-advised UCC seminar is a threat to both these basic tenets,” Abdullah said in a post on X.
He said going ahead with the seminar risks opening up the army to charges of getting involved in the“murky world” of politics coupled with“interfering” in religious matters. Read Also BJP Can Impose President's Rule In Delhi: NC, PDP Kejriwal's Arrest Shows Ruling Party's 'Remarkable Degree Of Nervousness': Omar
The invite for the seminar to the mediapersons was sent by Srinagar-based PRO Defence on behalf of General Officer Commanding HQ 31 Sub Area, Major General PBS Lamba.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN23032024000215011059ID1108012869
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.