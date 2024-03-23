               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kuwait PM Condoles With Russian President Over Deadly Terrorist Attack


3/23/2024 6:10:51 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 23 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah has sent a cable of condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin expressing heartfelt solace on the fall of victims in the terrorist attack at a concert facility in the Russian capital. (end)
afh




