Kuwait PM Condoles With Russian President Over Deadly Terrorist Attack

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 23 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah has sent a cable of condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin expressing heartfelt solace on the fall of victims in the terrorist attack at a concert facility in the Russian capital. (end) afh

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.