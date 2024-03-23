Baku Hosts National Day Of Pakistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On the occasion of National Day, the national flag was hoisted
at the Pakistan Embassy in Azerbaijan, accompanied by the country's
national anthem, Azernews reports.
The embassy employees, members of the Pakistani community in
Baku and citizens of Azerbaijan attended the event.
Messages from the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan were
read to those gathered, emphasizing the significance of this day
for the Pakistani people. Prayers were also offered for the peace,
prosperity and development of Pakistan.
