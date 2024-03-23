Power Supply To More Than 440 Thousand Customers Restored In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv region, power supply has been restored to more than 440,000 subscribers who were cut off as a result of yesterday's massive Russian missile attack on energy infrastructure.
The head of the Kharkiv Regional Power Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said this on Facebook , citing data from Kharkivoblenergo, Ukrinform reported.
"During the day, more than 440,000 subscribers were connected to the power supply in Kharkiv and the Kharkiv region. Currently, up to 275,000 subscribers of the city and the region are disconnected," Syniehubov said.
He added that power engineers are working 24/7 to eliminate the consequences of the shelling.
As reported, about 700,000 consumers in the Kharkiv region were left without electricity as a result of a massive Russian missile attack on the energy infrastructure.
