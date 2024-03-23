Person Injured In Sumy Region Due To Russian Shelling, 12 Private Houses Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One person was injured in the Sumy region due to Russian shelling.

The police of the Sumy region reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"Over the past day, Russian troops opened fire on the territory of the region. A total of 257 attacks were recorded. As a result, a civilian was injured, 12 private houses, one of which is an apartment building, three cars, and three shops were damaged, and civilian infrastructure was also damaged," the statement said.

Investigators opened criminal proceedings over these facts under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Violation of the laws and customs of war".

Russian army shell six communities inregion

As reported, at night and in the morning, Russian troops fired five times at the border settlements of the Sumy region, 35 explosions were recorded.