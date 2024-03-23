Turkiye To Launch Locally Made Satellite In July -- Official

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, March 23 (KUNA) -- Turkiye is planning to launch the satellite, Turksat-6A, into space in early July, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir has announced.

In remarks published by the local press on Saturday, the minister said the satellite was under testing at the space systems center in Ankara.

Turksat is the first locally made satellite, he said, indicating that the launch would be during the week starting on July 8.

On April 15, Turkiye launched its first domestically produced observation satellite, MECE.

Turkiye has become among 11 countries that produce satellites with local resources. (end)

