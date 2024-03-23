Kuwait Amir Condoles Russian President With Deadly Terrorist Attack

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 23 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has sent a cable of condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin expressing heartfelt solace on the fall of victims in the terrorist attack at a concert facility in the Russian capital.

His Highness the Amir affirmed the State of Kuwait's strong condemnation of this ugly terrorist act that targeted innocent people. He wished the injured quick recovery and the deceased His Almighty's mercy. (end)

afh









