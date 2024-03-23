UNCSW Concludes Its 68Th Session

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, March 23 (KUNA) -- The United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) concluded the work of its 68th session, by focusing on followed policies and strategies to accelerate achieving gender equality and societal justice.

Acting Secretary General of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs Dr. Maryam Al-Azmi, said in a statement to KUNA Saturday, after her participation in the session that started on March 11 and concluded Friday, that they discussed empowering women and girls by addressing poverty and strengthening financing institutions from the perspective of Gender.

The session also discussed reviewing the obstacles and challenges facing women on their path of development, in addition to social protection systems and opportunities to benefit from public services and sustainable infrastructure for the purposes of achieving equality.

Al-Azmi affirmed Kuwait's commitment to the economic empowerment of women in line with Kuwait Vision 2035 and the UN sustainable development goals, stressing the need for women to have ambition, perseverance, and confidence in their abilities to reach their goals.

The Kuwaiti delegation participating in the session, which was headed by Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs Sheikh Feras Saud Al-Sabah, also included diplomatic attache Zainab Al-Mansouri and the third secretary of the Permanent Delegation of Kuwait to the UN Wafiqa Al-Mulla. (end)

