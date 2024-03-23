List Of Garangao Festivities In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Oussama Abbassi | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As the holy month of Ramadan nears its fortnight, and the spring season sets in, children and youngsters across Qatar are getting ready to mark a special celebration Garangao.

Garangao stands as a lively tradition wherein children move from house to house, singing melodies and gathering sweets and nuts.

Children celebrate the event they anticipate for the whole year on the 14th day of Ramadan after having fasted for half of the holy month.

Here is where you can go to celebrate Garangao in the coming two days:

Garangao Night at Expo

Expo 2023 Doha at Al Bidda will celebrate Garangao with various surprises lined up for kids. The Expo School at the Family Zone will host various events tomorrow, March 24, 2024, from 6pm until midnight.

Festivities across Municipalities

Various municipalities announced to hold a number of activities to mark the festivity.

On Monday, March 23, Doha Municipality will hold an event starting from 8pm at New Salata Park for general public.

Similar event will be organized by Al Rayan Municipality at Family Zone Area of Expo 2023 Doha from 8:30pm.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, March 24, Al Khor and Al Zakhira Municipality will hold Garangao activities at 8pm at Ain Hleitan Souq, Al Khor.

Garangao Market at Darb Al Saai

Garangao Market at Darb Al Saai headquarters in Umm Salal is one of the happening venues in the country. The site is housing a market comprised of at least 80 stores showcasing a variety of Garangao supplies, food, and more until March 24.

Lusail Boulevard

The 1.3km stretch of Lusail Boulevard will have various activities for Garangao on March 24, 2024, from 8pm to 12 midnight, stated the organizers on their social media

Garangao Night at Katara

The cultural hub of the country, Katara promises a fun-filled evening for its visitors tomorrow, March 24, 2024. The festivities, including giveaways, will be held from 8:30pm at the Wisdom square. Katara invited residents and citizens to visit the Katara Hills where celebrations are ongoing and will continue until March 24, 2024.

Ramadan Nights and Garangao at Al Shaqab

Longines Indoor Arena at Al Shaqab will be hosting a momentous Garangao celebration with children having the opportunity to decorate and customize their Garangao bags before collecting their goodies.

The Arena will also host the Best Garangao Outfit competition and children stage Activities.

The activities will be held from 8pm to 12am with organizers stating that today's children will get a chance to experience the beautiful days of yesterday's children and their society.

Festivities at Old Doha Port

Old Doha Port or Mina District will have a list of celebration lined up tomorrow, March 24, 2024 from 6pm to 11pm.