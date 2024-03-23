Russia Targets Energy Facility In Nikopol District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the early hours of Saturday, Russian drones and artillery hit the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk region.
That's according to Serhii Lysak , head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.
"Attacks on Nikopol district do not stop. During the night, there were three UAV strikes and two artillery barrages. Nikopol itself and the Chervonohryhorivka community were targeted," he wrote.
An energy facility was damaged, as well as a local college two apartment blocks, and a private household. Read also:
Two outbuildings were destroyed and another four were damaged. A greenhouse and power lines were affected.
There are no casualties, the report adds.
Earlier it was reported that in the Dnipropetrovsk region, energy repair teams restored power supplies to all household consumers affected by the recent massive strike by Russia.
