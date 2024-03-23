Russia's Combat Losses Up By 1,050 In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of the Russian invasion army in Ukraine has reached 435,760.
Another 1,050 Russian soldiers and officers were confirmed as killed or wounded in action in the past day alone, reports the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.
Ukraine's Defense Forces have also destroyed 6,852 (+12) enemy tanks, 13,130 (+19) armored fighting vehicles, 10,811 (+36) artillery systems, 1,018 MLR systems, 723 air defense systems, 347 warplanes, 325 helicopters 8,463 (+75) UAVs, 1,992 (+39) cruise missiles, 26 warships/cutters, a submarine, 14,344 (+57) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 1,768 (+19) units of specialized equipment.
The latest reports on enemy losses are being verified.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, 69 combat clashes were recorded along Ukraine's frontlines in the past 24 hours.
