Enemy Fires 299 Times In Zaporizhzhia Region Over Past Day, Three Killed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the day, the enemy struck 299 times at 12 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"20 missile strikes were carried out by Russian military personnel on Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia district. There were two airstrikes on Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka. 54 UAVs attacked Huliaipole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, and Novoandriivka," the statement reads.

222 artillery strikes were made in Huliaipole, Orikhove, Robotyne, Novoandriivka, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Omelnyk, Levadne, Verbove and Chervonodniprovka.

There have been 325 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.

As reported earlier, a child and two men were killed in the attack on Zaporizhzhia yesterday. Another 29 people were injured. 10 private houses were destroyed and more than 400 were damaged.

As reported, Kyiv will help the cities most affected by the enemy's massive attack last night, including Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia.