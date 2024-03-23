One Person Killed, Three Injured In Kherson Region Due To Russian Shelling Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A person was killed and three others were injured as a result of shelling by Russian troops in the Kherson region.
The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"Yesterday, the enemy fired on Novoberislav, Novoberyslav, Beryslav, Dudchany, Havrylivka, Chervonyi Maiak, Oleksandrivka, Zmiivka, Mykilske, Tiahynka, Lvove, Kozatske, Poniativka, Dniprovske, Kizomys, Veletenske, Stanislav, Sadove, Novovorontsovka, Shliakhove and the city of Kherson," Prokudin wrote.
According to him, the Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements, damaging a multi-story building and 14 private houses. There were also hits to an outbuilding, agricultural machinery, and cars.
As a result of Russian aggression in the Kherson region, one person was killed and three others were injured.
As reported, the day before, Russians shelled Kherson, damaging four apartments in the city center.
