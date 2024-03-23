Russian Embassy Expresses Gratitude To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Flower bouquets were laid in front of the Russian embassy in
Azerbaijan related to the terrorist act that took place in Moscow
on 22 March, Azernews reports.
According to the information, people who put flowers in front of
the embassy building read prayers in memory of those who died in
yesterday's tragedy.
An online memorial book was opened at the embassy.
Yelizaveta Glerezka, the head of the press service of the
Russian Embassy in Azerbaijan said that the whole of Russia was
shocked by the incident. She noted that Baku residents brought
bouquets of flowers in front of the embassy in connection with the
tragedy.
“We express gratidute to everyone who did not ignore the
incident and sincerely shared this pain with us.”
The official of Embassy thanked the official Baku, as she
reminded that the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the Prime
Minister Ali Asadov and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also
expressed their condolences to Russia.
Recall that forty people have been killed and more than 100
others have been injured, according to preliminary data, in a
terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall near Moscow, TASS reports
citing Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).
"According to preliminary data, as a result of the terrorist
attack at the Crocus City Hall building 40 people were killed and
over 100 were injured," the FSB said.
Special services are conducting a search effort, measures are
underway to provide assistance to those injured.
