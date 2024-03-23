President Of Azerbaijan Congratulates His Pakistani Counterpart

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulated his Pakistani
counterpart Asif Ali Zardari on the National Day of Pakistan, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"Dear Mr. President,
It is my pleasure to cordially congratulate you and your
brotherly people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of
Azerbaijan on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Islamic
Republic of Pakistan - Pakistan Day.
We are delighted that the relations between Azerbaijan and
Pakistan are steadily developing. The day-by-day expansion of ties
between our countries, built on solid foundations such as religious
and cultural roots and brotherhood, and the enhancement of our
strategic partnership based on mutual confidence and support, are
gratifying.
Today, our fruitful cooperation in political, economic,
military, humanitarian and other domains serves the interests of
our countries and peoples, bringing them even closer to each other.
The active political dialogue between us plays a significant role
in the development of our mutually beneficial cooperation. We
express our appreciation for Pakistan's constant support and fair
stance towards the territorial integrity, sovereignty and
inviolability of Azerbaijan's internationally recognized
borders.
I am confident that we will continue to consistently and
decisively implement our joint efforts to develop multifaceted
relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, and expand our
cooperation.
On such a festive day, I convey my best wishes to you, and wish
everlasting peace and prosperity to the brotherly people of
Pakistan.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 19 March 2024"
