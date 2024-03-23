President Of Azerbaijan Congratulates His Pakistani Counterpart

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulated his Pakistani counterpart Asif Ali Zardari on the National Day of Pakistan, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"Dear Mr. President,

It is my pleasure to cordially congratulate you and your brotherly people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan - Pakistan Day.

We are delighted that the relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan are steadily developing. The day-by-day expansion of ties between our countries, built on solid foundations such as religious and cultural roots and brotherhood, and the enhancement of our strategic partnership based on mutual confidence and support, are gratifying.

Today, our fruitful cooperation in political, economic, military, humanitarian and other domains serves the interests of our countries and peoples, bringing them even closer to each other. The active political dialogue between us plays a significant role in the development of our mutually beneficial cooperation. We express our appreciation for Pakistan's constant support and fair stance towards the territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of Azerbaijan's internationally recognized borders.

I am confident that we will continue to consistently and decisively implement our joint efforts to develop multifaceted relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, and expand our cooperation.

On such a festive day, I convey my best wishes to you, and wish everlasting peace and prosperity to the brotherly people of Pakistan.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 19 March 2024"