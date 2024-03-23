Kuwait Prime Minister Congratulates Pakistani Pres. On National Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 23 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah sent on Saturday a cable of congratulations to the President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari and their people, on his country's national day.(end) amh

