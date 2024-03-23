               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
BSF Special Director General Reviews Operational Preparedness Along Loc


3/23/2024 5:07:09 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Special Director General (SDG) of the BSF's Western Command, Yogesh Bahadur Khurania, concluded a five-day visit in the Kashmir valley which was aimed to assess the security situation and operational preparedness of the force along the Line of Control (LoC), an official said here on Saturday.

The SDG of Western Command Chandigarh undertook a significant five-day visit to the Kashmir Frontier from March 18 to 22, a BSF spokesman said.

The spokesman said the visit aimed to assess the security situation and operational preparedness along the LoC, reaffirming the commitment of the BSF to safeguard India's borders.

The visit commenced with a detailed briefing by Inspector General, BSF Kashmir Frontier, Ashok Yadav, on the security situation on the LoC and hinterland, he said.

The spokesman said the visit included an aerial reconnaissance and visits to forward defended localities, as well as to the Sector Headquarters (SHQ) BSF in Kupwara and Srinagar.

At each location, the SDG engaged with the local BSF Commanders and troops gaining firsthand insights into the security scenario and operational readiness along the LoC.

Khurania also called on General Officer Commanding (GoC) 15 Corps, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, and discussed the collaborative efforts between the BSF and the Army, and underscored the paramount importance of synergy for achieving peace, prosperity and development in the valley, the spokesman said.

The BSF officer visited the Composite Hospital and STC BSF, Kashmir, where he reviewed ongoing physical and professional skill training of recruits.

He commended the professionalism and expertise of the training team at STC BSF, Kashmir, highlighting their role in shaping the future of BSF personnel.

During the visit, Khurania interacted with senior officers, subordinate officers and jawans through a“Prahari Sammelan”.

The BSF SDG lauded the high level of professionalism exhibited by the BSF personnel and urged them to maintain high vigil to thwart any attempts to disrupt peace and harmony in the valley.

Khurania's visit to the Kashmir Frontier underscores the BSF's unwavering commitment to safeguard India's borders and ensure the safety and security of its citizens, the spokesman said.

