Srinagar's Tulip Garden Opens For Public With 17 Lakh Tulips

According to the officials, this year the garden will bloom with 17 lakh flowers of different varieties with a boast of five new flower varieties this year.

Quoting an officer from the floriculture department, news agency KNO reported that for this year they added five new varities of flowers and that the visitors will witness 1.7 million tulips in the garden.

“The moment has come when the tulip garden has been thrown open the public. Both national and international tourists are visiting the garden the cherish the beauty of tulips,” he said.

As locals and tourists jostled to get a glimpse of the iconic garden on it's opening day, the officials said that in the coming days the garden will be it's full bloom.

The picturesque garden, located on the foothills of the Zabarwan mountain range and banks of majestic Dal Lake – has multiple varieties of red, yellow and pink early blooming and late blooming tulip bulbs.

Notably, ahead of opening of the garden this week, the Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri convened a meeting to review the arrangements at Asia's largest Tulip Garden for visitors.

The meeting was attended by Director Floriculture, SSP Traffic Srinagar, Joint Commissioner SMC, officers of Tourism department and Srinagar Smart City Limited.

The meeting held threadbare discussion regarding opening of garden for visitors, traffic management, parking space, sanitation, cleanliness drive, fixing of potholes, online ticketing and other arrangements.

