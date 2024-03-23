Sheikh Al Qaqa Conveys Condolences Of Amir, Deputy Amir To Personal Representative Of UAE President

Abu Dhabi: HE Sheikh Al Qaqa bin Hamad Al-Thani conveyed today the condolences of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and HH the Deputy Amir HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani to the children of HE Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Suwaidi, the Personal representative of HH President of the sisterly UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on the death of the late Mohammed Khalifa Ahmed Al Suwaidi, in the Emirati capital, Abu Dhabi.

