Ankita Lokhande Did Not Charge A ‘Single Rupee’ For ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’

(MENAFN- IANS) Noida, March 23 (IANS) Actress Ankita Lokhande did not charge a "single rupee" for her latest release 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' starring Randeep Hooda, reveals producer Sandeep Singh.

Ankita has time and again played meaty characters on screen.

Be it Archana from the show 'Pavitra Rishta', Jhalkari bai in 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi” or her latest 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar', where she essays an unsung hero and a courageous companion Yamunabai to Randeep's character, Ankita, has always enchanted the audience with her acting prowess.

Talking to IANS about picking such roles, Ankita said:“That comes naturally to me but I don't choose it purposely.”

The film's producer Sandeep added that she is an actor with high caliber and hence she lands such strong roles.

Sandeep shared:“Producers like us or Ekta Kapoor, Kangana or Kamal Jain, we all know what kind of caliber she has as an actor. So, we come with those kinds of quality-driven, performance oriented roles to Ankita.”

The producer revealed: "For this film, she did not charge a single rupee.”

When asked why Ankita did not take any remuneration for the film, she said:“Because he came to me with the film. He is my very dear friend and there were a lot of things going on. Sandeep was already into a lot where he was looking for finance for the film and I was there for him.”