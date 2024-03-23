Hong Kong Proptech Association 41 Awards Unveiled At The Proptech Excellence Awards 2024, Paving The Way For Smart Cities

Photo 1



Ms. Vivian CHAN, Founding President of HKPTA, delivered the welcome speech.



Photo 2



Ms. Winnie HO Wing Yin, JP, Secretary for Housing of the HKSARG, extended her congratulations to all the award winners.



Photo 3



Ms. Lillian CHEONG Man Lei, JP, Under Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the HKSARG, acknowledged the contributions of the award winners.



Photo 4



Group Photo of Jury and the Guests(from left to right):Ir Sammy YEUNG Sau-Kuen, Assistant Director of Electrical and Mechanical Services Department, Dr. Winnie TANG, MH, JP, Founder and Chairman of Esri China (Hong Kong) Limited, Ir Eric CHAN Sze-Yuen, Chief Public Mission Officer of Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited, Ms. Winnie HO Wing Yin, JP, Secretary for Housing of the HKSARG, Ms. Vivian CHAN, founding president of HKPTA, Ms. Lillian CHEONG Man Lei, JP, Under Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the HKSARG, Mr. HO Chun Hung, JP, Deputy Director of Buildings. Buildings Department, Ar Prof Ada FUNG, BBS, Chairperson of Hong Kong Chapter of buildingSMART International, and Prof Jack CHENG Chin-Pang, Associate Head and Professor of Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.



Photo 5



"PropTech Solution of the Year" and was awarded to Hong Yip Service Company Limited.



Photo 6



"PropTech Startup Solution of the Year" was awarded to Ergatian Limited.

