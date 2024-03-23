Hong Kong Proptech Association 41 Awards Unveiled At The Proptech Excellence Awards 2024, Paving The Way For Smart Cities

| Photo 1
Ms. Vivian CHAN, Founding President of HKPTA, delivered the welcome speech.
| Photo 2
Ms. Winnie HO Wing Yin, JP, Secretary for Housing of the HKSARG, extended her congratulations to all the award winners.
| Photo 3
Ms. Lillian CHEONG Man Lei, JP, Under Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the HKSARG, acknowledged the contributions of the award winners.
| Photo 4
Group Photo of Jury and the Guests(from left to right):Ir Sammy YEUNG Sau-Kuen, Assistant Director of Electrical and Mechanical Services Department, Dr. Winnie TANG, MH, JP, Founder and Chairman of Esri China (Hong Kong) Limited, Ir Eric CHAN Sze-Yuen, Chief Public Mission Officer of Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited, Ms. Winnie HO Wing Yin, JP, Secretary for Housing of the HKSARG, Ms. Vivian CHAN, founding president of HKPTA, Ms. Lillian CHEONG Man Lei, JP, Under Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the HKSARG, Mr. HO Chun Hung, JP, Deputy Director of Buildings. Buildings Department, Ar Prof Ada FUNG, BBS, Chairperson of Hong Kong Chapter of buildingSMART International, and Prof Jack CHENG Chin-Pang, Associate Head and Professor of Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.
| Photo 5
"PropTech Solution of the Year" and was awarded to Hong Yip Service Company Limited.
| Photo 6
"PropTech Startup Solution of the Year" was awarded to Ergatian Limited.
| Photo 7
Dr. Ir. Conrad Wong, Vice Chairman of Yau Lee Holdings Limited, was honored to be awarded the "PropTech Leader of the Year."
| PropTech Solution of the Year - Design and Construction
| SOCAM Development Limited
| Diamond (Corporate)
| Hilti (Hong Kong) Ltd.
| Gold (Corporate)
| Mattex Asia Development Limited
| Gold (Corporate)
| Ambit Geospatial Solution Limited
| Silver (Corporate)
| Filix Medtech Limited
| Finalist (Startup)
| PropTech Solution of the Year - Safety
| Electrical and Mechanical Services Department
| Diamond (Corporate)
| SOCAM Development Limited
| Gold (Corporate)
| Ambit Geospatial Solution Limited
| Silver (Corporate)
| Triple Faith Engineering & Supply Limited
| Silver (Corporate)
| Ergatian Limited
| Diamond (Startup)
| Team Concepts Limited
| Gold (Startup)
| AT-Vibe Technology Limited
| Silver (Startup)
| York Joint Design and Construction Co. Ltd.
| Finalist (Startup)
| PropTech Solution of the Year - ESG in PropTech
| Hong Yip Service Company Limited
| Diamond (Corporate)
| Arup
| Gold (Corporate)
| Aurabeat Technology Limited
| Silver (Corporate)
| City Facilities Management (HKG) Limited
| Silver (Corporate)
| Keysen Property Management Services Limited
| Silver (Corporate)
| Carnot Innovations Limited
| Gold (Startup)
| Neuron Operations Limited
| Gold (Startup)
| Full Nature Farms (Hong Kong) Ltd
| Silver (Startup)
| Spare-it Limited.
| Silver (Startup)
| PropTech Solution of the Year - Property Management
| Hong Yip Service Company Limited
| Diamond (Corporate)
| Kai Shing Management Services Limited
| Diamond (Corporate)
| Kerry Property Management Services Limited
| Gold (Corporate)
| Propman Technology Limited
| Diamond (Startup)
| Alpha AI Technology
| Gold (Startup)
|
PropTech Solution of the Year - Sales and Marketing
| Midland Realty
| Gold (Corporate)
| PropTech Solution of the Year - Tenant Engagement
| Metersquare Limited
| Finalist (Startup)
| PropTech Integration Company of the Year
| Electrical and Mechanical Services Department
| Diamond (Corporate)
| Gammon Construction Limited
| Diamond (Corporate)
| Hong Yip Service Company Limited
| Gold (Corporate)
| Jones Lang LaSalle Limited
| Gold (Corporate)
| Jones Lang LaSalle Management Services Ltd.
| Gold (Corporate)
| NTT Com Asia
| Silver (Corporate)
| York Joint Design and Construction Co. Ltd.
| Silver (Startup)
| PropTech Emerging Talent Award
| Aura Labs Limited
| Diamond
| Butler
| Gold
| Ir JIANG Hao
| Silver
| The Best PropTech Solution of the Year
| Hong Yip Service Company Limited
| The Best PropTech Startup Solution of the Year
| Ergatian Limited
| PropTech Leader of the Year
| Dr Ir Conrad Wong, Vice Chairman of Yau Lee Holdings Limited