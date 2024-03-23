Delhi Metro Resumes Entry, Exit At ITO And Lok Kalyan Marg Station

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Delhi Metro's ITO station and Lok Kalyan Marg Metro station are open for entry/exit, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announced today, March 23 a social media post on X, DMRC tweeted,“ITO Metro station and Lok Kalyan Marg Metro station are now open for entry/exit.”On Friday morning DMRC had announced that ITO Metro station will remain closed for entry and exit as per directions of Delhi Police in the wake of arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The post on X stated,“On advice of Delhi Police, ITO Metro station will remain closed from 08:00 AM to 06:00 PM today i.e, 22nd March 2024.” Yesterday, later in the evening DMRC informed“ITO Metro station will continue to remain closed till further notice.”Also read: Arvind Kejriwal arrest news: Delhi's ITO Metro station to remain shut till 6 pm todayDelhi CM was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday, March 21, night in the city's excise policy case. The Delhi Police deployed barricades and deployed its personnel at the ITO area Police had further issued a traffic advisory that stated,“In view of the proposed protest by Political party at DDU Marg Delhi, Traffic will remain heavy at IP Marg, Vikas Marg, Minto Road and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg. DDU marg will remain closed for traffic movement. Kindly avoid these roads and plan your journey accordingly.”Also read: Holi 2024: Delhi Metro to remain operational on March 25: Change in timings, other details hereThus, the temporary closure of ITO metro station was in view of Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) planned agitation on March 22 in front of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters, which is located at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg, near the ITO metro station.
Also read: Delhi Metro Phase IV: Union Cabinet approves two corridors costing ₹8,399 crore. Details hereDelhi minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj remarked that AAP's party office has been converted into a cantonment. He pointed out that the ITO metro station has been shut and enquired about the imposition of 'Model Code of Conduct' He further questioned the whereabouts of the Election Commission.A large number of AAP workers and leaders gathered near Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Thursday night and shouted slogans hailing the chief minister and denouncing the ED action.
