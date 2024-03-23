ED Raids Delhi AAP MLA Gulab Singh Yadav's Residence

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials conducted a raid at Delhi AAP MLA Gulab Singh Yadav's residence on Saturday, March 23, as per sources raids at the residence of Gulab Singh Yadav, who is the AAP MLA from Delhi's Matiala seat, are underway. ED's raid at Gulab Singh's residence comes two days after the central agency arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam read: Delhi Metro resumes entry, exit at ITO and Lok Kalyan Marg stationThe Delhi CM was arrested by the probe agency on Thursday, March 21, night. The ED and the CBI had put forth allegations accusing Arvind Kejriwal of being involved in the Delhi government's excise policy to grant licences to liquor traders.

The case pertains to alleged money laundering and irregularities in framing and implementing the Delhi Excise Policy 2022. This policy was later scrapped. The Ed arrested Delhi CM after he skipped the investigation agency's multiple summons, nine in total, and called them \"illegal\".Also read: Arvind Kejriwal Arrest News LIVE Updates: INDIA bloc to protest against 'alleged misuse of central agencies' on March 31Allegations suggest that the leader permitted cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who purportedly offered bribes. Additionally, AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are in judicial custody as part of the same case Friday, the Delhi High Court remanded Delhi CM in ED's custody for six days“for his detailed and sustained interrogation” in the money laundering case read: Arvind Kejriwal arrest news: Court sends Delhi CM to six-day custody till March 28Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court noted that custodial interrogation of the CM was needed to dig out his role in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. The court remanded the AAP leader till March 28 and said that Arvind Kejriwal will remain in ED's custody to \"unearth the remaining proceeds of crime\" and to“confront him with data retrieved from digital devices and material seized during the investigation.”Also read: 'CM is arrested': AAP after ED arrests Arvind Kejriwal in money laundering caseThe Delhi court further charged at the CM and accused him of being“involved in the entire conspiracy of the Delhi liquor scam.” The court alleged that the AAP chief was involved in drafting and implementation of the policy and accused him of using part of the proceeds in the Goa Assembly election campaign.(With inputs from ANI)



