Arvind Kejriwal Claims Cop Who Manhandled Manish Sisodia Also 'Mistreated' Him

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) until March 28, filed a petition at Rouse Avenue Court requesting that Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) AK Singh be removed from his security detail. According to reports, Arvind Kejriwal accused the officer of misbehavior while appearing for the court in the liquor policy case.

According to reports, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) head said that AK Singh harassed him when he was brought to court for a hearing earlier in the day. Kejriwal was brought before the court at 2 p.m., amid heavy security in and around the court premises

Under the anti-money laundering statute, the 55-year-old activist who later became a politician was taken into custody by the investigation agency on Thursday night from his official house in Delhi's Civil Lines neighborhood.

Notably, a written complaint had previously been submitted over a similar occurrence involving Kejriwal's former deputy Manish Sisodia, who is also arrested in the liquor policy case, thus this is not the first instance of alleged misbehavior by the officer. Sisodia has spent more than a year behind bars.

Meanwhile, Special Judge Kaveri Baweja granted 6-day custody of Arvind Kejriwal to the Enforcement Directorate and asked the probe agency to present him before the court by 2 pm on March 28 for further proceedings on the remand.

The probe agency has also been asked to provide an update on the progress of the investigation and outline future steps during the hearing.

The court also ordered the investigation agency to interview the Delhi Chief Minister under CCTV monitoring, ensuring that the interrogation tape is archived for future reference. Furthermore, Kejriwal has been permitted to speak with his counsel every day between 6 and 7 p.m. while he remains on custody with the inquiry agency. Kejriwal has also been allowed permission to meet with his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, and Private Secretary Vibhav Kumar for a half-hour each day.