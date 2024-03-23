WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor, Orry, Shikhar Pahariya Climbs Tirupati Balaji Temple's Steps, Offer Prayers

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Janhvi Kapoor marked her birthday earlier this month by praying at the Tirupati Balaji Temple. She was accompanied by her alleged lover Shikhar Pahariya and closest buddy Orry. The online celebrity released a video from their visit, which showed Janhvi traversing a stretch of the stairs on her knees. Janhvi revealed why she continues the custom to Orry in his vlog.

“I have a spiritual connection with the sacred temple and I visited the hill shrine almost for 50 times and I climbed the steps on my knees to fulfill my offer to Lord Balaji", she told the media. The actress has been visiting the temple with Shikhar in recent months. She had already visited the shrine with her sister Khushi Kapoor and their father, Boney Kapoor.

Also Read:

Rebel REVIEW: Is GV Prakash, Mamitha Baiju's political action worth watching? Read this

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor and her father, Boney Kapoor, paid a visit to Tollywood actor Ram Charan's home in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The RRR star posted two images from their meeting on his Instagram account. In the first shot, Ram is seen sitting on the couch with Janhvi and Boney, among others engaged in the film's production. He also uploaded a candid snapshot of Janhvi and Ram conversing in his backyard. Sharing the photos, Ram wrote,“Looking forward to #RC16!!"

She had already participated in the launch pooja. She will play the lead role in the next film. Megastar Chiranjeevi and well-known producer Allu Arvind attended the film's premiere. According to sources, the film's shoot will begin soon.

Also Read:

Jawan 2: Is Shah Rukh Khan's hit film sequel on cards? Here's what we know

On March 6, Janhvi Kapoor's birthday, it was revealed that she has signed her second Telugu film. While the actress has already made her debut in the South with Jr. NTR's Devara, Ram Charan's next film has sparked interest as well.