Moscow Terror Attack: Indian Astrologer Predicted 'National Mourning' In Russia; Claims Bad Omen For 3 Years

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) An Indian astrologer's predictions about Russia are creating a buzz over social media, especially after at least 60 people died and over 100 were injured in a terrorist attack inside a large concert hall in Russia's capital Moscow. The attackers also set fire to the concert hall.



The post on social media platform X highlighted excerpts of astrologer Vishwa Vijay's yearly prediction for Russia that indicated that the country may see a national mourning event. The prediction also claims that the year 2024 will witness massive changes in the social and political situation in the country and Moscow's global standing.

Crocus City Hall, a music venue located on the western outskirts of Moscow with a capacity of 6200 people, was targeted by assailants. The attack occurred during a performance by the Russian rock band Picnic, resulting in casualties and injuries. Reports suggest that the assailants initiated the attack by opening fire, followed by detonating explosives, including grenades and incendiary bombs, leading to a blaze in the venue.

Terror group Islamic State (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement posted on affiliated channels on social media.



Russian President Vladimir Putin was promptly notified of the incident, with ongoing updates provided as authorities investigate the potential terrorist motive behind the assault. Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for Russia's foreign ministry, condemned the attack as a "bloody terrorist act" and urged global condemnation of the perpetrators.

The timing of the attack, shortly after Putin's landslide victory in the country's elections, raises concerns about its possible political implications. Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India joined international leaders in condemning the terrorist act, expressing solidarity with the Russian government and its citizens.

Earlier warnings from the US Embassy in Moscow about potential extremist threats targeting large gatherings, including concerts, underscore the gravity of the situation. However, US officials have denied prior knowledge of the specific attack on Crocus City Hall.