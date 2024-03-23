'Will Come Out Soon...' Sunita Kejriwal Reads Out Delhi CM's Letter From Jail (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Days after his arrest, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal on Saturday read out a message from the Delhi Chief Minister who has been arrested in a corruption case linked to the Delhi liquor policy.

In a letter sent from jail, Kejriwal stated that numerous forces were attempting to break India and guaranteed the people of Delhi that he would continue in their service.

“There are several forces within and outside India that are weakening the country. We have to be alert, identify these forces and defeat them. Women in Delhi must be thinking that Kejriwal is behind bars. Who knows if they would get Rs 1000? I appeal to them to trust their brother, their son. No jail can keep him behind bars for long. I will come out soon and keep my promise,” Kejriwal wrote.

Excise policy scam 'approver' owned company that paid crores to BJP via electoral bonds: AAP's BIG claim

As she read the letter further, Kejriwal wrote: "Continue working for the society. Do not hate the people from BJP. They are all our brothers and sisters."



"I also appeal to all the workers of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that work of social welfare and public welfare should not stop with me going to jail. Don't hate BJP people due to this. They are our brothers and sisters. I will come back soon," Kejriwal said.

Arvind Kejriwal claims cop who manhandled Manish Sisodia also 'mistreated' him

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested Thursday evening hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him protection from arrest. He has been placed under custody in connection with the Delhi liquor policy fraud; the AAP leader is being charged by the central agency as a "conspirator".

The AAP has insisted that Kejriwal will function as the head of government, even if it meant doing so from inside jail.