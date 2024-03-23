BREAKING: 6 Former Himachal Mlas Who Were Disqualified As Congress Legislators Join BJP

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Six former Himachal MLAs who were disqualified as Congress legislators join BJP
MENAFN23032024007385015968ID1108012540
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.