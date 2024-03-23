SEXY Photos: Disha Patani Flaunts Her Curves In HOT Backless White Dress; Take A Look

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bollywood actress Disha Patani recently shared some sexy photos that have left her fans and followers panting for breath. She flaunted her curves and struck her pose with utmost perfection.

Disha Patani knows how to shatter the internet with her wild fashion statements. The Bollywood actress is once again making waves on social media with her seductive photos.

Disha Patani, who rose to prominence after appearing in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, recently shared some stunning photos of herself in a white gown that set the internet on fire.

Disha Patani got to Instagram and shared a gorgeous photo of herself. Disha was ethereal in a white, backless gown.



She looked effortlessly glamorous, striking the perfect combination of elegance and grace. She flaunted her curves and achieved the ideal stance.

Meanwhile, Disha Patani was most recently seen in Ek Villain Returns, with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria.

Disha will also appear in Nag Ashwin's action drama Kalki 2898-AD, which stars Deepika Padukone, Dulquer Salmaan, and Amitabh Bachchan.

Disha Patani is now appearing in Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha's action movie Yodha, alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna.