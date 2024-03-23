Sunita Kejriwal Reads Out Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’S Message From Jail

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) Sunita Kejriwal, in a media address on Saturday, her first after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, read out the latter's message to people, and said that he will come out soon to serve the masses and fulfill his promises.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) allegedly for corruption in Delhi liquor policy case.

Reading out Kejriwal's message from jail, she said that development works will continue in the national capital, and that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and workers should not hate anyone for his incarceration, including the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is accused of falsely implicating the Delhi CM and putting him behind bars for political gains.

“Prayers of crores of people are with us. Your son Kejriwal is made of iron and no force can affect his commitment to people,” the message said.

“There are several forces working within and outside the country and are weakening the country. We have to identify and beat them,” read Kejriwal's message.

Talking about welfare policies, she also said that women in Delhi must rest assured that Rs 1,000 allowance to them will continue, despite Kejriwal being behind bars.

“Kejriwal's life is dedicated to nation. I will come out soon and keep my promises," Delhi Chief Minister added in his message.

Yesterday, Sunita Kejriwal took to X to protest the "illegal" arrest of her husband. She said that the Centre was hell-bent on crushing the opposition and this time, they have betrayed the people of Delhi by arresting Arvind Kejriwal in a false case. She also asserted that the Delhi CM will continue to serve people, either from inside or outside jail.

Meanwhile, Delhi political circles are abuzz with talks of whether Sunita Kejriwal will have active participation in politics in the absence of the AAP convener.